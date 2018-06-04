Answered Prayer: Baby Found Alive After Being Abducted by Armed Sex Offender

Hundreds on social media had been sharing an AMBER Alert and encouraging prayers for a missing baby girl. Now police say they've found 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy who was in 'extreme danger' after being abducted by her father, a registered sex offender.

Police say the kidnapped Virginia infant has been found safe and her father has been arrested in North Carolina.

"Prayers for this beautiful baby's safe return," someone using the name Caylee Anthony's Angels had written. "Please let there be a good outcome!"

Wendy Grasty Tucker wrote on Facebook, "Prayers for this family and that baby girls safe return."

Police had reported that the 7-month-old was in 'extreme danger' after being abducted by 51-year-old Carl Kennedy, her father.

Police say Kennedy took the baby after he assaulted her mother with a knife at a Kwik Stop in Danville,Virginia.

He had last been seen with the baby around 7:55 p.m. Sunday, leaving the gas station.

Grace is about 2'2" and weighs 18 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and has a small scar on her left cheek.

She was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg with matching headband. She has a small scar on her left cheek.

Kennedy is described as 5'8" tall and weighbing 170 pounds with gray hair, green eyes, a skull tatoo on his left forearm, a skull with a bandanna tattoo on his right forearm, an eye tattoo on his right hand, a tattoo of a pitbull with the words "american bulldog" written under it and a wizard tatto on his left upper arm.

He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, gray shorts and black and white Sketchers shoes.

Police had been looking for a gold Suzuki with NC license plate number FAA1873 as well as a blue Jeep Cherokee and a Dodge truck.