Veterans Group Discovers Possible Underground Child Trafficking Camp

Members of a veteran's advocacy group believe they have discovered a hidden child-trafficking camp in Arizona.

Last month, Veterans on Patrol, a group that helps homeless veterans, were searching for veterans in need near Interstate 19 in Tucson when they came across what looked like an underground bunker. According to KGUN-9, they also found a baby crib, stroller, hair dye, wrist restraints, crates, and pornographic material.

The group contacted local authorities who said while they are not ruling out the possibility that this is a site used for human trafficking, they believe the bunker is most likely an abandoned homeless camp.

Veterans on Patrol shared what they discovered with former Navy SEAL Craig Sawyer, who is a filming a documentary about child sex trafficking called "Contraland." He went to the site and shot footage of what he found.



"I didn't expect to see something this heinous and inhumane this close," Sawyer told Tucson News Now. "I served in the military to keep things like this from happening here. That's why I risked my security, so nobody here would have to put up with this."

"I have heard rooms full of kids in houses and basements and things like that, but nothing underground like this, like an underground cell, that's pretty creepy," Sawyer said.

He believes whoever was at the site was there approximately 10 days ago and could come back.

"In fact, there's another one nearby that they found that they are already digging with fresh tools and fresh dirt," Sawyer added.

According to Tucson News Now, the local police department is now investigating the veterans group's discovery.

CBN News attempted to contact both Sawyer and the Tucson Police Department for comment and did not hear back from either prior to publication.