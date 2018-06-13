'We want to see a new revival in this city:' Eric Metaxas and Other Christian Leaders Host Prayer Event for New York

A group of churches and Christian leaders are gathering in New York Wednesday to seek the Lord for revival and spiritual awakening in their city.

Pastor Dimas Salaberrios of Concerts of Prayer Greater New York and best-selling author Eric Metaxas are among the hosts for the event called "A Call for Prayer Revival."

Salaberrios says the prayer meeting follows a week of outreach ministry called "Jesus Week" recently held across New York.

"We've been hitting the streets back to back, every day for the last seven days," he told CBN News. "I just preached the gospel on Macy's right there at the most well-known store in the world they say. The miracle on 34th Street became the real miracle on 34th Street as Nicole C. Mullen led worship. We all gathered there in thousands to preach the gospel and people got saved."

Salaberrios added, "We're culminating tonight with a prayer for revival because we're seeing God move in such powerful ways on the most influential island in the world, which is Manhattan. And we're also seeing it pour through the five boroughs."

The key prayer points for the prayer gathering include unity in the body of Christ and a fresh move of God.

An advertisement for the event reads, "We invite you to come together with us for 1 hour to listen to and read the Scriptures, pray in one Spirit and as one Body, as we humble ourselves and seek the face of God."

"We want to see a new revival in this city where it's consistent, long-term prayer, where relationships are continuing to come together and more and more people see the attractiveness of following Jesus Christ wholeheartedly without holding anything back," explained Salaberrios.

He says the group is committed to hosting the prayer meeting until revival is a reality.

"There's going to be a lot of regional prayers happening and taking place and then we come together once a month because Manhattan is that one place that nobody really claims that is home, as a church, like we're all going to go there, it's neutral territory, so we do those prayer gatherings once a month in Manhattan on purpose."

"A Call for Prayer Revival," will be held June 13 from 6:30 till 7:30 pm at 525 W. 52nd Street in New York City.