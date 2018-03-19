98-Year-Old Nun Lights the Fire for Hot-Handed Loyola-Chicago at NCAA Tournament

The Loyola-Chicago men's basketball team is ready to face the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Sweet Sixteen Thursday and they give a share of the credit to 98-year-old Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.

Sister Jean is a major part of the team as she not only serves as the team's chaplain but their cheerleader, as well.

"I'm told them that we were going to win, that we could do it and that God would be on our side," she told TNT after beating the Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 Saturday night.

"I'm told them that we were going to win, that we could do it & that God would be on our side." Sister Jean on her pregame speech to @RamblersMBB. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/pPUzTDO5L6 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2018

The nun has been at Loyola-Chicago for more than a half-century and was inducted into their Athletics Hall of Fame last year.

She has not missed a single game this year and although she is restricted to a wheelchair on the sidelines, her limitation is movement has not limited her "divine" influence on the team.

"Her prayers definitely mean a little bit extra," guard Clayton Custer told USA TODAY Sports. "She's a huge part of our success."

Custer sunk the game-winning shot against Tennessee advancing them to the next round of the tournament.

"The only thing I can say, glory to God for that one," Custer told the Associated Press. "The ball bounced on the rim and I got a good bounce."

Words of wisdom from Sister Jean! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/6RGl3sjLaw — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018

Although Sister Jean has Loyola losing in the Sweet 16 in her personal bracket, that hasn't stopped her from sending scouting reports before and after each game.

Before the No.11 seed Ramblers faced the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the tournament, Sister Jean told the team to keep an eye on each of the Hurricanes because of their balanced offensive scoring, USA TODAY reports.

She also had some words of wisdom to share with the players before they faced Tennessee.

"Don't let those Tennessee team members scare you with their height," she said. "Height doesn't mean that much. You're good jumpers. You're good rebounders. You're good at everything, and just keep that in mind."

Head coach Porter Moser said Sister Jean is an integral part of the team.

"Sister Jean is our team chaplain and she's our comfort blanket,'' Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser told USA TODAY Sports. "She just has so much spirit. She's got an unbelievable energy level to her that I connect with.

"You know how much she's praying for you," he continued. "You know how much she's doing for you and she means the world to this university and our team.''