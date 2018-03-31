'A Brave Young Man with a Big Heart': President Trump Responds to Letter from Young Boy About His Sick Father

Last Christmas, instead of writing just one letter to Santa Claus, eight-year-old Fore Putnam also wrote a letter to President Trump. The president received it and wrote an inspiring letter that has brought comfort to the boy's family.

According to the Daily Wire, Fore Putnam's father, Trae, undergoes three kidney dialysis appointments a week after a rare blood disorder stopped his kidneys from working properly more than three years ago.

Each of the treatments lasts five hours and leave Trae too weak to work.

So, Fore sat down and wrote letters to President Trump, First Daughter Ivanka Trump, and Santa Claus.

In his emotional letter to the president, the boy wrote:

"Dear Mr. President,

My dad has been sick for a long time. He has to have a kidney to live. ... I want him to get better, so he can get a job again so we can play. My mom just left, so if my dad gets better, she might come back," he wrote.

"Please help my dad for Christmas. That's all I want for Christmas, and maybe one toy," the boy added.

Fore then mailed the letters and waited.

This week, Fore's grandmother, Shelia Sherril, received a response written on official White House stationery and called her grandson.

"I went to the mailbox and I got it out and it was in the official envelope," she told CBS News. "I really thought it's probably just a canned picture of him with some sort of canned response. But I called my son and told him that Fore had some mail here. And when we opened it, I was just in awe. As busy as presidents are, he took the time to write to an eight-year-old that has such a heart for his dad."

Just spoke with 8-year old Fore Putnam. He wrote a letter to President Trump asking for help for his father who needs a kidney. Coming up tonight on eyewitness news the President's response. pic.twitter.com/lkhk3VLVOW — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) March 28, 2018

Fore and his father went over to his grandmother's house and opened the letter from the president. Trump praised the young man for his determination to help his dad.

The letter read:

Dear Fore,

Thank you for sharing your story with me. I am so sorry to hear that your dad is going through a difficult time. It is clear to me that you care so much for him. I have shared your letter with my staff, and they are working to see what help they can provide.

I can tell that you are a brave young man with a big heart. I admire your determination to make sure your dad has the support and resources he needs to feel better. I hope you know how much joy and encouragement you already bring to him.

Mrs. Trump and I will keep you and your dad in our thoughts and prayers.

With very best wishes,

Donald J. Trump

Trae didn't know Fore had written to the president until the letter from the White House arrived. Now he has hope.

"I've been on the kidney list for three years and you kind of feel helpless," he told CBS News. "just like I'm never going to get it. But all of the people that responded to it on Facebook, and people calling. We've actually had a few people give us their information that are interested in maybe donating."

"It's really made me smile again," he said. Most of all, he said, "I just want people to know how proud I am of my son. He's really special. He always thinks about everybody else more than he thinks of himself and that's rare for an 8-year-old."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Trae's medical expenses. According to the website, any extra funds raised will be donated to The National Kidney Foundation and The Kidney Project.