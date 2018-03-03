Brother of Alleged CMU Student Shooter Tells the World via Social Media: 'I Still Believe in God'

The brother of a Central Michigan University student who allegedly shot and killed his parents in a school dormitory says in spite of what happens he still believes in God.



Russell Matthew Davis, the brother of 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr., made the declaration on Facebook Saturday.

"Never thought I'd have to post this type of post... but unfortunately the news is true," he wrote. "My mom and dad both rest from their life of labor and stress in a very tragic event. It's so surreal, I'm in shock and even in denial... it's a hard pill to swallow, a heavy load to bear. I can't wrap my mind around this, nor make any sense of this, but three things I want you to know:

1. I LOVE my Mama/Ma/MaDea and my Dad!! I'm going to MISS THEM!!

2. I STILL LOVE MY BROTHER! I want him safe, supported and prayed for just like my sister Alexis Davis and I.

3. And... I still believe God!! I'm in pursuit of a doctorate... a doctorate in faith... and THIS is my examination!! I shall continue to "in everything give thanks for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning me"... God got my back!" Davis continued.



Davis also wanted to thank everyone who's praying for his family.

"Thank you to everyone who has called, texted, prayed, came, and so much more already," he wrote. "The coming days will be hard... very hard but continue to pray for us. I may not be able to respond to everyone but know I appreciate your prayers, love, and concern! Whatever you do... pray, pray, PRAY!!"



Davis also pointed out to the social media audience that despite what happened, he still loves his brother.



"One thing I must add... to the media and opinionated people... Please don't make a villain of my brother... that is NOT who he is... and despite the circumstances, he also lost a mother and father... And I LOVE him. Consider that!" he wrote.