California County Votes to Join Sanctuary City Lawsuit

Local leaders in Orange County, California voted unanimously to condemn the state's sanctuary law and join a Trump administration lawsuit seeking to overturn it.

The all-Republican Board of Supervisors made the move after a vigorous debate between citizens calling for leaders to uphold the rule of law and those who called the proposal racist.

Supervisor Michelle Steel, an immigrant from South Korea, told the crowd that fixing the country's immigration system will take time.

"Along the way, law enforcement should absolutely cooperate fully within the constraints of federal law," she said.

The U.S. Justice Department sued California earlier this month over three pro-immigration states laws that undermine federal immigration laws, including one that stops local law enforcement officials from turning over prisoners to immigration authorities.

The other state's laws limit police cooperation with federal immigration officials and is a major thorn in the side of the Trump administration.

The Justice Department says the laws are unconstitutional.

The move is part of a number of countermoves against the sanctuary law in Republican regions of the state.



GOP governors from more than a dozen states are backing the Trump administration in its lawsuit as well.

The county is home to more than three million people.