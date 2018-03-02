Christian Artist Michael W. Smith Honors Billy Graham with Tearful Musical Tribute

Christian music artist Michael W. Smith received the honor of singing at both Rev. Billy Graham's funeral and also during the memorial service inside the US Capitol Rotunda.



Smith said he had "no words to fully describe the emotions" when asked to sing "Just as I Am" during Wednesday's service in the Rotunda.



The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist went on to perform an emotional rendition of "Above All" during the late evangelist's funeral service Friday.



Smith joined 2,000 people at the Billy Graham Library to pay tribute to a man he called "friend, mentor, counselor, hero, leader, sample pastor," according to his Facebook page.

"He was so many things to me, making the impact of his passing such a deep hurt," Smith wrote.

Rev. Graham will be buried next to his wife, Ruth. His grave marker reads: "Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ."



"I know Billy would be questioning why we grieve because he is now in paradise," said Smith. "He is face to face with the Jesus he so loved and served so well."

