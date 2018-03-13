College Student Booted Out of Class for Saying 'There Are Only Two Genders'

A student was kicked out of a Christianity class at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania recently when he questioned the instructor's teaching and said there are only two genders.

Lake Ingle, a senior religious studies major, was barred from the class after he questioned Professor Alison Downie during her lecture titled "Christianity 481: Self, Sin, and Salvation," according to a report from the website Campus Reform.

The professor showed a 15-minute TED Talk to the class by transgender and ex-pastor Paula Stone Williams. In the video, Williams discussed "mansplaining," 'sexism from men," and "male privilege." The instructor then asked the women in the class to share their thoughts.

Ingle waited, and when no one responded, Ingle said he objected to the use of one woman's experience in which they were considered to be reality. He also talked about the official view of biologists who claim there are only two biological genders. He also disputed the "gender wage gap," according to the website.

"It was during my objection that Dr. Downie attempted to silence me because I am not a woman," he said.

Downie then asked Ingle to leave the class and not come back. The class is a required course he needs to complete in order to graduate at the end of this semester.

Ingle received a letter from IUP Provost Timothy Moerland on March 2, informing him he had been barred from the class according to the university's Classroom Disruption policy.

The student has been charged with "Disrespectful objection to the professor's class discussion structure; refusal to stop talking out of turn; angry outbursts in response to being required to listen to a trans speaker discuss the reality of white male privilege and sexism; disrespectful references to the validity of trans identity and experience; and making a disrespectful claim that a low score on any class work would be evidence of professor's personal prejudice."

Ingle was told by the university he must apologize to the professor for each offense and apologize to the class for his behavior after which he must listen as the professor or any student shares how they felt during Ingles "disrespectful and disruptive outbursts on 2-28."

Ingle said Downie violated his First Amendment rights.

"It is my belief that the instructor's decision to file these sanctions is an attempt to bully me into redacting my views, making it a matter of free speech," Ingle told Campus Reform.

Ingle also told the website that he will be defending his First Amendment rights to the university's Academic Integrity Board, which will determine whether he will be allowed to resume attending class regularly, or be forced to graduate late. He has retained an attorney to represent him.

"The censorship on college campuses is an issue I have tried to take head-on in many of my courses as well as offering the opposing, conservative view that many classroom discussions beg for," he said.

The matter is scheduled to be heard by the board on March 19.