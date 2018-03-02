Detroit Suburb Agrees to Allow Pro-Life Advocate to Display Signs Against Abortion

A pro-life advocate is now allowed to share a pro-life message with Detroit residents without any interference from the city.

Michael Mattia displayed signs of aborted fetuses and police told him his sign was disturbing the peace on a "psychological level."

Mattia claimed his free speech rights were being violated.

In December, Federal Judge David Lawson granted an injunction in favor of Michael Mattia. He and the city of Center Line have settled the lawsuit.

The judge ruled that the First Amendment protects against a "heckler's veto" by people who don't like the content of speech.

Center Line has to pay $1 to Mattia and $50,000 to his lawyer.

Lawson signed the agreement between the parties Wednesday.

