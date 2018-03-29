Facebook Makeover: What Changes the Social Media Giant Is Making to Its Privacy Tools

Facebook is giving its privacy tools a makeover amid criticisms over its data practices.

The company says it's trying to give users a simpler way to access and use privacy settings.

One addition is giving users the option to be able to download a copy of their Facebook data.

The social media giant also announced that over the next six months it will begin limiting data it makes available to advertisers.

They said it would no longer allow marketers to use information from third-party data brokers, such as Acxiom, Epsilon Data Management and Oracle Data Cloud, to target users with ads.

"We believe this step, winding down over the next six months, will help improve people's privacy on Facebook," the company said in a statement.

All of this comes following concerns that surfaced after a Trump-affiliated consulting firm got data on millions of unsuspecting Facebook users.

Facebook is also facing criticism for collecting years of data on call and text histories from Android users.