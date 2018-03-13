Florida School Shooting Suspect Will Face the Death Penalty

Nickolas Cruz, the 19-year-old former student charged with killing 17 people at Parkland, Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month will face the death penalty, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Cruz is scheduled for formal arraignment Wednesday on a 34-count indictment, including 17 first-degree murder charges.

CBN News has learned the office of Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz filed the formal notice of its intentions Tuesday.

The action by prosecutors Tuesday does not necessarily mean a plea deal will not be reached.

The only other penalty option for Cruz is life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Last month, Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, whose office is representing Cruz, said, "Because that's what this case is about. Not, did he do it? Not, should he go free? Should he live or should he die."

