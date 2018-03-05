Franklin Graham Thanks Trump and Pence for Braving Nor'easter to Attend Billy Graham's Funeral

A nor'easter along much of the East Coast didn't keep President Trump, the First Lady or the Vice President and his wife from traveling to North Carolina, Friday, for the funeral of Billy Graham.

Franklin Graham expressed his gratitude on social media.

"The President's plane had to be re-positioned to take off from Dulles Airport rather than Andrews Air Force Base so that they could take off on a runway that was more directed toward the winds. Others might have said it was just too much trouble—we won't be able to go. But the President and the Vice President, who traveled separately, went to the great effort to make it happen," wrote Graham.

"I want to express my deep appreciation, and the gratitude of my entire family, to them for honoring my father's life in this way," he continued.