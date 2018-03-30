'God is Adamant That We Love': Lisa Bevere Shares Regrets About Her Relationship With Her Mom

New York Times bestselling author and minister Lisa Bevere recently opened up about the troubled relationship she had with her mom, and what it taught her about love.

"My mother and I had relationship challenges for all of my life. And yet she's gone now and I cannot even remember what we fought about," she said in a Facebook video.

"I do regret the love I didn't show. I do regret the words I didn't speak when I had the chance to," she said.

Bevere explains her biggest mistake was not loving her mom the way the Bible told her to.

"I loved my mother as she loved me. And because I loved her as she loved me instead of as Jesus loved me, my love was limited and my love was measured," she shared.

However, instead of just reflecting with sadness, Bevere believes she can redeem it, and so can others.

"I challenge you to love well, then love generously. You will never regret kindness. You will never regret warmth. But I don't want you to look back and be sad about the words you didn't share," she said.

Bevere's message is a small part of a new Bible study she is launching called The Adamant Experience. She also explores the topic in her new book, Adamant: Finding Truth in a Universe of Opinions.



The message series is meant to explore the relationship between love and truth in a post-modern culture.