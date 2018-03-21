'God's Not Doing This - It's Because of Sin': New Details Point to Motive in Maryland School Shooting

A Maryland community is shaken as new details continue to be uncovered about the 17-year-old student who shot two others at Great Mills High School.

The incident began in a school hallway at 7:55 a.m., just before classes started Tuesday morning.

Police say Austin Wyatt Rollins, armed with a handgun, shot 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey and a 14-year-old male student.

Willey remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, and the 14-year-old is in stable condition.

The shooter had a prior relationship with the Willey, St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron said.

School resource officer Deputy Blaine Gaskill responded to the scene in less than a minute, the sheriff said.

Gaskill fired a round at the shooter, and the shooter fired a round simultaneously.

Gaskill was unharmed.

"This is what we train for, this is what we prepare for and this is what we pray that we never have to do. On this day, we realized our worst nightmare," Cameron said.

Jill Ashenfelter, who is the mother of a Great Mills student, said, "You have to wonder what's going on with these people's heads that they think if I'm upset it's okay to go kill people."



Ashenfelter says she couldn't believe the text from her son stating what was happening.



"The things that are happening now are tragic, but it's all because of sin. God is not doing this to us; it's the sinful man," she said.



This incident comes ahead of a national march Saturday against gun violence following a mass shooting at Parkland, Florida, last month.