'Let Other People Take Care of It': President Trump Says US to Pull Troops Out of Syria

President Donald Trump made a shocking announcement about Syria during a speech on infrastructure in Ohio Thursday.

Catching even his top officials off guard, the president said the US will be pulling troops out of the war-torn nation soon.

"We'll be coming out of Syria, like very soon," President Trump said. "Let the other people take care of it now."

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said she is not aware of any policy to withdraw forces.

"I have not seen the president's comments myself. I don't know the context in which his comments were said, but I can say that, as a general matter, this administration looks to other countries to help out," Nauert told ABC News.

ISIS still has a strong presence in the area as civil war continues to rock the country.

Currently, there are about 2,000 US troops in Syria fighting the terrorist group.