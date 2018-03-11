‘Please ask everyone you know to pray for me…’ Teen Asks for Prayers as she Enters Hospice Care

High school freshman Bella Muntean is known for love of music.

The South Carolina student is also known for her faith.

According to a GoFundMe page Bella was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2016 and has undergone chemotherapy treatment.

Bella’s story was documented by the school and garnered the interest of local news outlets.

But in an Instagram post Bella shared a heartbreaking update.

“Yesterday, I coughed up a piece of bronchial tube and began bleeding in my lung,“ she wrote.

That’s when doctors delivered the devastating news: the tumor in her lungs had grown and they’d discovered multiple tumors in her liver.

Bella says there is nothing more the doctors can do and she will discontinue treatment.

However, she followed that up with this declaration of faith.

“This is not the end. I know God has a plan for me and that He does perform miracles. With every cell in my body I believe that I will be healed,” she wrote.

“What I need right now is prayer. Please ask everyone you know to pray for me and send good vibes,” she asks.

Her courage has rallied fellow students and school faculty at Riverside High School. They shared a message to students in honor of Bella.

“Many of you know Bella. Many of you have sat beside her in class, prayed for her, visited her, texted her. When you face hardships, think of Bella,” they wrote.

The community has also rallied around Bella.

The Covenant United Methodist Church in Greer, South Carolina is holding a prayer vigil for Bella Sunday evening.