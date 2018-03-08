'Memory After Memory': Johnny Cash, Elvis and Don Moen Among Artists in Spotify's Playlist Honoring Billy Graham

A popular digital music service provider, Spotify, is honoring the late Rev. Billy Graham with a playlist, "Rev. Billy Graham - In Memorium".

Nearly 70 songs make up the playlist, which includes, among others, artists Alan Jackson, Amy Grant, Andrae Crouch, Bart Millard of MercyMe, Casting Crowns, DC Talk, Don Moen, Cliff Barrows, Elvis Presley, George Beverly Shea, Jason Crabb, Joey & Rory, Johnny Cash, Mahalia Jackson, Michael W. Smith, Reba McEntire, TobyMac and U2.

Music was a key part of Graham's ministry, helping prepare the hearts of listeners for the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Who can forget the choir singing the hymn, "Just as I Am," as those who attended a crusade walked to the front to give their hearts to Christ?

CBN News spoke with internationally known Praise and Worship singer/songwriter Don Moen about the playlist.

"Billy Graham has touched so many lives, and listening through the playlist, I mean it's just memory after memory after memory," he shared. "I thought it was a great tribute to put a list together to honor Billy Graham."

"What I appreciated about the playlist, it wasn't just Contemporary Christian music; it was the choir singing, 'Just As I Am'," he continued. "It was George Beverly Shea; it was Johnny Cash."

"I found myself just filled with thanksgiving, and one word came to mind - faithfulness," Moen said. "Thank you God for Billy Graham being faithful, just the faithfulness to the simple message of the Gospel."

Christian artist Jason Crabb responded to questions about the playlist from CBN News through email.

"I think it is very fitting for Spotify to honor Billy Graham through this very unique and diverse playlist," Crabb wrote. "Rev. Graham had an immeasurable impact on the lives of so many, and music always played a key role in his ministry."

"There are no words to describe the honor of being a part of this Spotify playlist, in tribute to the life of Billy Graham," he said. "I hope and pray that listeners to the playlist are encouraged with hope and inspiration, and I hope they draw close and near to Jesus Christ – just as Billy Graham's life and legacy point people to Jesus."

"With authority in his voice, humility in his heart and a genuine love for others, Billy Graham preached the saving power of Jesus Christ," Crabb wrote. "His love for Christ was demonstrated so many times through his caring heart for others."

"Not only did he preach Jesus, but he was literally the hands and feet of Jesus to so many," he shared.