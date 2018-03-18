MSNBC Host Apologizes for Comments About Trump Appointee’s Faith

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle has issued a public apology to economist Larry Kudlow for what some viewed as offensive remarks against his faith.

The controversy began when Ruhle ridiculed Kudlow Thursday for saying he will trust in God as he works as Trump's top economic aide, as the Washington Free Beacon first reported.

"However this thing works out, it will be God's will," Kudlow said on CNBC.

Ruhle seemed to take issue with one particular part of that statement.

“That’s an interesting way to talk about being the national economic advisor to the president. God’s will?” Ruhle remarked on MSNBC.

But Ruhle then followed that up with an apologetic message.

She tweeted, ”As a reporter, a mom & a Catholic, I know words matter & I want to clear something up. I meant no offense when discussing Larry Kudlow’s WH appointment. I apologize if my comments came off as dismissive of his faith. I would never question another person’s believe (sic) in God.”

Kudlow quickly accepted the apology and said it was time to move on.

Kudlow was born Jewish, but later converted and was baptized as a Catholic in 1997.

Ruhle's apology comes a month after The View host Joy Behar made light of Vice-president Pence's faith.

Behar apologized to the vice-president in a phone call, and then publically on her show last week.