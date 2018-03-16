MSNBC Host Mocks Top Trump Aide for Seeking 'God's Will' Despite the Massive Behar Blowback

Another member of President Trump's administration is being mocked for his Christian faith, just days after Joy Behar, host of The View on ABC, apologized to Christians for mocking the faith of Vice President Mike Pence.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle ridiculed economist Larry Kudlow Thursday for saying he will trust in God as he works as Trump's top economic aide, the Free Beacon reports.

"The last 25 years of my life has been tied up with CNBC, which changed my life, changed my profession, and it's been a family to me, and, however, this thing works out, it will be God's will," Kudlow said on CNBC. "If there's an opportunity when my service is complete, I hope very much to come back and help CNBC. It is my family, and it has changed my life."

The next day, Ruhle and co-host Ali Velshi interviewed CNBC's John Hardwood about Kudlow's economic views.

Ruhle took the opportunity to add some additional commentary about Kudlow's beliefs.

"If you noticed when Larry Kudlow spoke on CNBC yesterday, he ended by saying, 'However things work out, it will be God's will,'" Ruhle said. "That's an interesting way to talk about being the national economic adviser to the president," she continued. "God's will?"

Ruhle brought up Kudlow's comment again in the show smugly questioning his ability to present economic data to the president.

"Well, as Larry Kudlow says, 'It's God's will,'" she said with a smirk.

Dan Gainor, Media Research Center's vice president for business and culture, told CBN News Ruhle's remarks are not surprising.

"You don't genuinely see them mocking people of any other religious group unless they think that they're conservative. They will celebrate the faith of people they think are liberal Christians. They love talking about the faith of...Islam or Buddhism or Wicca. They love that," he said.

"You don't find discussion of Christianity unless it's liberal and discussions of conservative Christianity...it's an attack," he added.

The media's double standard on the issue was exposed just last month when Oprah Winfrey told PEOPLE magazine that she was waiting to hear from God about her decision to run for president.

"I went into prayer," she told PEOPLE magazine. "'God, if you think I'm supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.' And I haven't gotten that."

Winfrey did not receive criticism for her comments.

Instead, Late Show host, Stephen Colbert, took it as an opportunity to playfully kid with Winfrey about her comments when she appeared on the show.

Gainor said Christians need to understand they are being targeted.

"The pop-culture worldview is decidedly Anti-Conservative-Christian," he said.

Gainor advises that believers make their voices heard.

"You can't check out of the culture because even if you do, your children won't," he said. "We need to understand that the culture has turned against traditional people of faith. And that means we need to speak up."

He suggests that people speak up and call media outlets and advertisers.

"It took a month, almost, to get Joy Behar to back off and apologize. Not just apologize privately to Mike Pence but apologize publicly to the people of faith that she had offended," he continued. "But we managed it. That's the lesson. We can't let this stuff keep happening and not say something."

"We didn't get here overnight and it is not going to change for the better overnight," Gainor said.