'Nasty Woman OB/GYN' Admits She 'Silences' Fetuses So They Won't Scream

Dr. Leah Torres is a self-proclaimed “Nasty Woman OB/GYN" promoting healthy sexual practices and education. The political activist and general "do-gooder” has the pro-life community in an uproar with her gruesome statements outlining how she “silences” the child during the abortion procedure.

According to a report by Lifesite earlier this week, Dr. Torres tweeted, “You know fetuses can’t scream right? If transect the cord first so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re far enough along to have a larynx.”

The tweet has since been taken down.

The gory comments have people like citizen journalist David Daleiden taking to Twitter to decry her disturbing statements.

The activist known for going undercover to expose Planned Parenthood for selling parts of unborn babies says:

CMP didn't end up doing an undercover site visit of @ppacutah in part because their abortion doctors were the only ones who actually scared me. Thanks @LeahNTorres for the very honest reminder. #PPSellsBabyParts #ShutThemDown https://t.co/fxy4u9d6ww — David Daleiden (@daviddaleiden) March 14, 2018

Some call it an attempt at dark humor. But Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, isn't buying it. "The tweet reveals the callousness and complete disregard for human life that is the hallmark of the abortion industry," Hwakins said. "Joking about killing pre-born babies reflects the lack of respect for human dignity."

Patrina Mosley, director of Life Culture and Women’s Advocacy at the Family Research Council, is not buying the ‘dark humor’ angle, either. “Her cold portrayal is more proof that the abortion industry is pro-death." Mosley said. "It not only takes the life of a child but it deadens the heart to feel compassion. Realities like this explain why more Americans are becoming pro-life.”

Dr. Alveda King says we shouldn’t be surprised by these comments because news sources have been reporting for years about these atrocities showing “that radical abortionist Leah Torres is not an exception to the rule of the cruelty of abortion; she’s a macabre leader.”

According to King, Torres’ comments and actions put her in the company of other infamous abortion doctors. “Torres is among the ranks of the now infamous Gosnell House of Horrors, where until apprehended, abortionist Kermit Gosnell snipped the spinal cords of his victims and kept their hands and feet as trophies.”

King added the church and society should be aware that “these occultist practices are not rare or even uncommon and are often rooted in ancient satanic ritual practices.”

But not everyone sees Torres as a monster.

Abby Johnson, president of And Then There Were None, says she is not quick to condemn Dr. Torres because she knows all too well the horrors of the industry. “Dr. Torres will come under fire and be vilified for her statements by many, but not by me. Having worked in the abortion industry myself, I know how hearts can be hardened and dark humor is used as a way to cope with the reality of what you are doing.”

Johnson, who has helped hundreds of workers leave the abortion industry, including seven doctors, says she welcomes Dr. Torres with open arms. “We care, and we would love to help her find a new job and healing from her time working in the abortion industry."

Others, like Johnson who says “I will pray for her,” point to the real problem, saying this is a matter of the heart.

Father Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, agrees that there is a place of redemption for Dr. Torres and others who find themselves working in the abortion industry. “As I have learned by working to help many former abortionists find healing, when they dehumanize their victims, they also dehumanize themselves. Both of these things are obvious in this abortionist’s heartless comments.”

Pavone thinks “it is good that the public is hearing these words for themselves. Let them be shouted from the rooftops, so that we can break the denial in our society about how horrific abortion is."

Pavone added, "Hearing these disturbing things is the first step towards repenting of them.”