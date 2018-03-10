CBN News Showcase: Palestinians 'Pay to Slay' Practice and the Greatest Friends of Israel

CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world.

This week, we have two reports from CBN News’ Jerusalem bureau with an update of the deadly ‘Pay to Slay’ practice by Palestinians using US tax dollars and why Evangelicals are considered some of the greatest friends of Israel.

Plus, the connection between your growing waistline and church… and the latest from Michael W. Smith.

