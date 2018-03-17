CBN News Showcase: Students Remember Parkland Victims, Ben Carson on Working in Retirement, David and Tamela Mann's Extraordinary Gospel Career

CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world.

This week, students walk out of classes and pray for the the victims of the Parkland, Florida school massacre as another student fights for free speech and freedom of religion on his college campus.

Ben Carson talks about why God has him serving the nation in his retirement.

Plus, Gospel music recording artists David and Tamela Mann talk about their 30 years of marriage, their family and career.

Join CBN News anchors Mark Martin and Charlene Aaron for this edition of CBN News Showcase.