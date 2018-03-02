Displaying
Two People Killed After Shots Fired at Central Michigan University

03-02-2018
CBN News
Central Michigan University
Photo Credit: Central Michigan University via Facebook

A 19-year-old student is suspected of fatally shooting his parents at a residence hall at Central Michigan University, according to school officials. 

The university tweeted out Friday morning that police are responding to shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus in Mount Pleasant.

The university says the suspect, James Eric Davis Jr., is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter. Police urged the public to call 911 if they see Davis, but also warning that he shouldn't be confronted. 

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," Lt. Larry Klaus  said of Davis.

Klaus said Davis was taken to a hospital Thursday night by campus police because of a drug-related health problem.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m on the last day of classes before spring break. 

Central Michigan University has about 23,000 students in Mount Pleasant, which is about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.

