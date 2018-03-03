Authorities: Man Shoots, Kills Himself Near White House

Law enforcement authorities said a man shot and killed himself near the White House's north fence Saturday.

The District of Columbia Police Department said in a tweet that “adult male has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin.”

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in West Palm Beach, Fla., and are scheduled to return later Saturday. The president was briefed on the situation.

The Secret Service tweeted there were no other injuries.

The incident began at about 11:46 a.m. when the man approach the fence, "removed a concealed handgun and fired several rounds, none of which appear at this time to have been directed towards the White House," Mason F. Brayman, assistant special agent in charge for the Secret Service, said in a statement.

Secret Service agents and other law enforcement officers secured the White House grounds Saturday afternoon, giving limited access to tourists as they investigated the scene.