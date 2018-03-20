Displaying
Shooter at Maryland High School Killed by Armed School Officer, Two Students Injured

03-20-2018
Jennifer Wishon

The student who opened fire at a high school in Maryland this morning is confirmed dead.

The sheriff of Saint Mary's County says a teenaged victim is in critical condition and a third has been hospitalized.

The armed school resource officer who stopped the shooter is unharmed according to officials.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Great Mills High School in Saint Mary's County which is located in southeastern Maryland.

While on lockdown, one student tweeted asking for prayers.

According to a statement on the school system's website the shooting was quickly contained.

The sheriff's asked parents to stay away from the campus, reporting instead to Leonardtown High School.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, including the shooter's motive.

Stay with CBN News as we continue to update this story.

 

 

