Shooter at Maryland High School Killed by Armed School Officer, Two Students Injured

The student who opened fire at a high school in Maryland this morning is confirmed dead.

The sheriff of Saint Mary's County says a teenaged victim is in critical condition and a third has been hospitalized.

The armed school resource officer who stopped the shooter is unharmed according to officials.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Great Mills High School in Saint Mary's County which is located in southeastern Maryland.

While on lockdown, one student tweeted asking for prayers.

Hi Twitter. I am in Great Mills HS. My school is on a very real lockdown threat and there’s already someone possibly dead. Please pray for us. — Mollie Davis (@davism0llie) March 20, 2018

According to a statement on the school system's website the shooting was quickly contained.

The sheriff's asked parents to stay away from the campus, reporting instead to Leonardtown High School.

We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School. @MDSP is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2018

Police continue to investigate the shooting, including the shooter's motive.

