Study Shows Increase in Security Officers Assigned to America's Schools - What the Findings Imply

A new federal study shows an increase in the number of security officers assigned to America's schools.



Last month's shooting at a Florida high school has put a new focus on the role of armed security officers.



Armed officers were present at least once a week in 43 percent of all public schools during the 2015-16 school year, according to a survey released Thursday by National Center for Education. That's compared to 31 percent a decade before.

"There has been an increase in security staff in school over the last 10 years and it's more pronounced at the primary school level," said Lauren Musu-Gillette, lead author of the report.

The study comes out a day after Education Secretary Betsy Devos kicked off a federal school safety panel.

Debates still swirl over whether teachers and other school officials should carry guns. Devos has said schools should have the option of arming teachers.

This new study shows there is a stronger presence of law enforcement personnel at schools since 2007 and some believe that it makes schools safer.

Ronald Stephens, executive director of the National School Safety Council, agrees, saying that trained officers carrying weapons can help prevent a shooting inside the school and deter a possible shooter from entering.

"It sends the signal that the school is being watched and that the care and supervision of children is an important priority," Stephens said.

Others question whether weapons should be in schools and if it deters violence.

For example, Sheriff Deputy Scot Peterson stayed outside of Florida's Stoneman Douglas High School as 17 students and teachers were shot. He said he thought shots were being fired outside the school.

Ron Astor, an education professor at the University of Southern California, believes putting weapons in schools makes them more like prisons, intimidates children and hurts their academic studies.

He cites research showing that violence, bullying and the use of drugs and guns are reduced in warm, caring environments focused on providing support to students.

"With a lot of guns, it doesn't create a sense of safety with the children and the teachers. It could trigger post-traumatic stress disorder. It triggers non-attendance," Astor said.

A 2013 congressional report found that the available research "draws conflicting conclusions about whether SRO programs are effective at reducing school violence."

"Also, the research does not address whether SRO programs deter school shootings, one of the key reasons for renewed congressional interest in these programs," the study said.

"We don't want to live in neighborhoods where there are thousands of police officers or the military. Who likes to live in those neighborhoods?" Astor added. "We like to live in neighborhoods where we know each other, where people have good relationships with each other, where they are out on the streets, talking to each other."