Sunday Message:‘The Exclusion of God Automatically Means the Inclusion of Evil’

Every day violent images and devastating headlines fill the news. It seems as though the world is getting worse all the time.

Dr. Tony Evans, senior pastor of the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship and founder of the Urban Alternative, says there is a reason for that.

“There’s a cause and effect relationship for how the world works,” he told CBN News.

“Second Chronicles 15:3-6 says, ‘In those days there was no true God, no teaching priest, and no law. So there was no peace, to him who went in or him that went out. City rose up against city, nation rose up against nation… For God troubled them with every kind of distress,” he explained.

“Whenever you exclude God and the value system that He represents out of the equation of a life, of a family, or a culture, you create a spiritual vacuum. Nature abhors a vacuum. It must be filled with something. The exclusion of God automatically means the inclusion of evil,” Evans went on to say.

“As God is continually being marginalized and dismissed in the culture, you will continue to see evil proliferate,” he warned.

But Evans says the Believer shouldn’t feel hopeless but motivated.

He offers this advice: “We’ve got to move from membership to discipleship, to being full-time Christians, not part-time saints. That means operating comprehensively on the value system of Heaven as we move about in history,” he concluded.