'This Is Crazy!' Deadly 'Four'easter' Blasts East Coast - Power Out, Flights Canceled, School in July?

Another nor'easter swept into New England Thursday after pummeling parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The storm brought more than a foot of snow in some areas.

It's being called a four'easter - the fourth nor'easter to pound the Northeast in three weeks. The last time the country witnessed this was three decades ago.

At that time it was the middle of winter, not the beginning of spring. This time, it comes at the end of a long, snowy winter, and residents are sick of it.

"I'm done. Absolutely, yeah. This is crazy," one resident said.

"Give me the summer!" was the cry of one man.

"Enough, enough! I surrender!" another resident said.

In addition to dumping more than a foot of snow in some areas and forcing millions to dig out from the storm, the latest nor'easter knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers.

The major storm led New York and New Jersey to declare states of emergency. The heavy snow and sleet made it treacherous for drivers.

"It's like there's ice on the bottom, and then the snow on top that makes it extra slick," explained Dwayne Jackson, a plow driver.

Authorities reported at least two traffic deaths, in New Jersey and on Long Island in New York.

"There is no reason to be on the roads unless it's an emergency," warned Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

Tractor trailers were no match for the weather, flipping over in Virginia.

For more than six hours, the Pennsylvania Turnpike remained closed after a crash in Lancaster County.

The four'easter also affected air travel, cancelling more than 4,000 flights Wednesday.

"We've been here now since about 2:30 this afternoon," shared a traveler in Baltimore. "When we got here, I swear it's like the cancellations were spontaneous like as soon as we went to go check in, they say, 'Oh, your flight is cancelled; your flight is cancelled.' And it's been tough."

Some tried to make the best of it. In the nation's capital, people moved about on their cross country skis. And some people had a giant snowball fight on the National Mall.

The spring snowstorm shut down schools across six states. Some school districts have had so many snow days this year they're talking about holding classes on Saturdays to prevent the school year from lasting into July.