USNews
CBNNews.com

This Week: The Case for Miracles, Saving a Sick America and the Ruth Anointing

03-31-2018
Steve Warren
CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world. 

On this week's show, making "The Case for Miracles" this Easter season, the prescription for "Saving a Sick America" and what is the Ruth Anointing?

Join CBN News anchors Mark Martin and Charlene Aaron by clicking the player above. 

