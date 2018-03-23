Trump Bans Most Transgender Troops From Military

Late Friday night President Trump issued an order prohibiting most transgender troops from serving in the military except in special circumstances.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen concluded that "retention of individuals with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria—those who may require substantial medical treatment, including through medical drugs or surgery—presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality," the White House said in a statement.

Under the Obama administration, the military adopted a policy of allowing transgender troops to serve openly. Trump first announced he would overturn the policy in 2017, triggering legal challenges and federal court rulings forbidding a ban on transgender troops.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the new policy will allow the military to apply "well-established mental and physical health standards" equally to all seeking to join the U.S. armed forces.

Democrats and LGBTQ groups criticized the decision. In a tweet, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called the ban "hateful" and designed to "humiliate our brave transgender members of the military who serve with honor and dignity."

The Human Rights Campaign accused the administration of "anti-transgender prejudices."

The Family Research Council, a Christian public policy group, has supported the president's stated desire to overturn the transgender policy since he publicly declared it in a tweet last year.

In July 2017, FRC President Tony Perkins said President Trump's announcement "has shown once again that our nation's military is no longer marching to the liberal drumbeat of Barack Obama."

He added, "This decision restores the readiness and the war-fighting capabilities of our nation's military to the priority that it should be."

As for the issue itself, Perkins pointed out, "Not only do military leaders think open transgenderism is not good for the military, the vast majority of Americans do not think it is a good idea either."