University President: Foolish of Higher Ed to Deny Facts - There are Only Two Genders

Lake Ingle, a senior religious studies major at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, was recently kicked out of class after questioning a professor's teaching on transgenders and telling her and the rest of the class that according to biologists there are only two genders.



The professor asked Ingle to leave the class and not come back.



Ingle received a disciplinary letter from the school on March 2, informing him he had been barred from the class according to the university's Classroom Disruption policy.



The senior says he thinks the instructor violated his First Amendment rights.



"It is my belief that the instructor's decision to file these sanctions is an attempt to bully me into redacting my views, making it a matter of free speech," Ingle told the website Campus Reform.



The university's Academic Integrity Board is scheduled to review the case on March 19.

In a recent interview with CBN News, Dr. Everett Piper, the president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, discussed Ingle's case and Oklahoma Wesleyan's offer of free tuition if Ingle would like to finish his undergraduate work in Oklahoma.



When questioned about the free tuition offer, Piper said he was embarrassed by the state of higher education in the US.



"I think it's time for the industry of higher education to admit we're making ourselves to look the fool," he explained. "This is just foolish for us to deny biological facts. This is foolish for us to elevate feelings over what is a factual scientific issue."



