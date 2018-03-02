US Top Military & White House Staff Respond to Putin's Cold War Rhetoric

In a speech reminiscent of language used in the Cold War, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that Russia possesses an arsenal of new nuclear weapons that can't be intercepted.

Included are nuclear-powered subs or drones, called uninhabited underwater vehicles, nuclear-powered missiles and a hypersonic, intercontinental ballistic missile.

A nuclear-powered underwater drone is something the US knew the Russians were working on.

In 2015, a Russian "leak," which the Pentagon believes was deliberate, revealed plans of an underwater drone, complete with images of what the government-aligned television station NTV said was its nuclear warhead.

The United States was quick to respond, with the Pentagon's top brass assuring Americans they have nothing to worry about.

"We are not surprised by the statements and the American people should rest assured that we are fully prepared," said Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana White.

Putin said Russia developed the weapons due to the US withdrawal from the 1972 anti-ballistic missile treaty signed with the Soviet Union.



White disagrees.

"Our missile defense has never been about them. We need to make sure we have a credible nuclear deterrent and we are confident we are prepared to defend this nation no matter what," said White.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump understands the threats facing the United States and our allies.



"President Putin has confirmed what the United States has known all along, which Russia has denied for years," said Sanders. "Russia has been developing disabling weapons for over a decade in direct opposition of its treaty obligations."



Sanders adds the new defense budget of $700 billion will ensure the US military will be stronger than ever.



Sanders said, "As the president's nuclear posture review made clear, America is moving forward to modernize our nuclear arsenal and ensure our capabilities are unmatched."



Both Russia and the United States are part of a treaty to reduce the number of strategic nuclear warheads both countries have by this year.

But as tension continues to build, that commitment looks increasingly uncertain.