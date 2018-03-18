Va. Family Requests Prayers for a Miracle: Infant Daughter Recovering from Open Heart Surgery

A Virginia family is requesting prayers after their infant daughter Scarlett underwent another round of open heart surgery this weekend.



Scarlett was born in December 2017 with a rare congenital heart disease that was diagnosed while her mother Mackenzie was 23 weeks pregnant.



According to the family's GoFundMe page, Scarlett has Tetrology of the Fallot with Pulmonary Atresia with MAPCAS and VSD; in essence, she has no pulmonary artery, along with several other accompanying congenital heart defects. She will require a series of surgeries and close monitoring throughout her lifetime.



The Janins live in Norfolk, Va, but had to temporarily relocate to Chicago, Illinois while their daughter receives the necessary medical treatment.



Mackenzie Janin has also created a Facebook group titled "I Heart Scarlett" to share information about her daughter's progress through heart journey and to support her family and friends.



To date, the Facebook group page has more than 2,000 members and is growing daily.



In Janin's latest post on Sunday afternoon, she writes, "Now we wait... part of Scarlett's lungs are collapsed. We wait for the fluid to come off through help of diuretics. We measure through her O2 stats. Daddy is walking the city. Mom is anxiously staring. Now we wait for baby girl to decide what her next step is. These are important steps to extubate and get her off of life support.



"Such a fighter. We love you baby."

The family's Go Fund Me page has already raised $23,035 of a $50,000 goal.