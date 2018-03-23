Virginia Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Congressman over Marijuana Dispute

A Virginia Beach, Virginia, man is in custody on charges of threatening to kill a member of Congress, the US Attorney of the Eastern District of Virginia announced Friday.

According to court documents, the incident unfolded when 69-year-old Wallace Grove Godwin paid a visit Thursday to Rep. Scott Taylor's Virginia Beach office.

After reportedly becoming angry during a discussion about marijuana, the suspect told one of Taylor's staffers: "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this. I will just handle this myself."

He then threatened two other staff members, warning, "You two are next."

This is not the first time Godwin has exhibited violent behavior. Just last year, Godwin showed up at Taylor's home and interacted directly with the Republican lawmaker. And in another encounter, Godwin visited the congressman's office where he yelled at some of the staff. Rep. Taylor was not present for Thursday's incident, 13News Now reports.

Godwin, who is being charged with threatening to murder and assault a United States official, was scheduled to make a court appearance Friday afternoon in Norfolk, Virginia.

Should he be convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Source: Justice.gov