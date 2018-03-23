'We're Hurting More Than We Realize': The Prescription for 'Saving A Sick America' 

Watch the video above for the interview with Dr. Michael Brown.

School shootings, racial tension, abortion and the legalization of gay marriage are just a few things that point to deep spiritual decline in America.

But author and radio show host Dr. Michael Brown believes things can turn around.

In his new book, "Saving A Sick America," Brown shares answers for a biblically based moral and cultural recovery that can help America find her way back to health - spiritually, morally and culturally.

In an interview with CBN News, he highlighted just how far the country has fallen.

"We've gone literally from Leave It to Beaver to Secret Diary of a Call Girl, from Lassie to Game of Thrones," he explained. "Before I was saved, I was a heroin shooting, LSD using hippie, rock drummer, late 1960's early 1970's. Today a 10 year old can access things on a cell phone I didn't even know existed back then and the tearing up of the family and the attack on the younger generation. Kids are depressed and on drugs, cutting themselves, the pressure that's on them. We're hurting more than we realize but we've become used to it."

But Brown believes God is the remedy for America's sickness.

"Through scripture, God has given us the prescription," he said. "We're sick. It's urgent but if we will take radical, extreme measures based on scripture with God's help, we can see change come."

He says the greatest need America has right now is for the church to be the church.

"I'm not so much concerned about the presence of darkness," said Brown. "I'm concerned about the absence of light. That's the big issue. Martin Luther King said the church must be reminded it is not the master of the state or the servant of the state but the conscience of the state. When we have lost our way, the light within us has become darkness, when we are compromised just like the world is compromised, how are we going to bring an answer to the world?"

"A lot of churches think we just have to be relevant and become like the world to win the world," he continued. "No, no. You win the world by becoming like Jesus. You're not going to change the world by becoming like the world. So revival must start with us."

"If we can get our own house in order. If we can see revival in our own hearts and lives and families and behind the pulpit recover the preaching of the gospel and the fear of God, America can truly be changed. America can be shaken overnight if Christians lived like Christians," Brown added.

He says if believers get back to living the gospel, a great spiritual awakening would be inevitable.

"It's an urgent hour," Brown shared. "We've got to pray like we've never prayed. We have got to give ourselves to the great commission. We are so ingrown and we run the church like a business. We need to have a great burden for the lost. We need to go and make disciples. I mean if we'll just give ourselves back to the basics, the church being the church, praying for awakening, going for the lost, making disciples, it's that simple."

