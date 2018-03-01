Why Tom Doyle Is Urging Christians to Pray During Billy Graham's Funeral

Evangelist Billy Graham will be laid to rest on Friday before an audience of thousands of people, including President Donald Trump.

Author Tom Doyle and his wife Joann will also be at the service in Charlotte, North Carolina. He's asking people across the nation to pray for those watching the televised funeral service to have an encounter with Jesus.

"It's quite possible that because of this global television coverage that more people could hear the gospel at the same time than at any other time in history," Doyle told CBN News.

"We're hearing around the world of people that are going to be watching this service and I think, 'Isn't that just like Billy Graham?'"

The Billy Graham Evangelical Association says the preacher's funeral service will take place under a white tent – a nod to the many crusades Graham led throughout his life.

His son, Franklin Graham, will preach the gospel message during the event, transforming Graham's funeral service into one last crusade.

"We know the gospel will be preached with vigor and passion to the globe tomorrow. So, we're just asking people to pray," Doyle said.

Many Christians wonder if the timing of Graham's passing is prophetic, including his daughter Anne Graham Lotz. She believes her father's death is a "wake-up call" for the church, and could usher in a massive revival.

Doyle agrees.

"The Protestant Reformation hits 500 years, Israel will celebrate it's 70th anniversary, and the greatest evangelist of all time is now home with Jesus. He's left planet earth. All of this is coming together at once, so what does it mean? We know that there's so many unreached people groups and so many that are lost globally. We're praying and pleading with God that it will be one last great revival."