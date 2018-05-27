6 Months, Half a Million Visitors: How the Museum of the Bible is Sharing the Word with the World

The “largest museum dedicated to the Bible” is celebrating its 6 month anniversary, and people are taking notice.

Approximately 565,000 visitors have experienced DC’s Museum of the Bible since its opening in November 2017.

Evangelist Franklin Graham took to Facebook to celebrate the milestone and announce a new exhibit dedicated to the late Billy Graham.

The museum was co-founded by Steve and Jackie Green, with a simple mission.

"We have the confidence that if we are true to pointing people to this book, true to the facts, that God will show up and He will impact people's lives," Steve Green told CBN News.

Beyond its technological advancements, the MOTB offers interactive exhibits, artifacts and musical performances in its World Stage theater.

For example, the musical, The Concert of the Ages, showcased musical numbers and hymns from various countries and cultures.

The museum has also been a focal point for civil discussion. In November, the MOTB hosted the a town hall on morality and the importance of God in America.

That event featured speakers such as Rev. Dr. A.R. Bernard, Dr. Ben Carson and pastor Rick Warren.

It was streamed live on all 170 Sinclair Broadcast Group stations websites.

But as one visitor told CBN News, it’s the museum’s focus on the word of God and its influence on history that really makes it worthwhile.

“I like the fact that museum is explaining the whole history of it (the Bible) and people and what roles they played,” said Luis Flores.

“I feel like I’m just falling in love with Jesus and the word all over again,” said visitor Julie Koon.

