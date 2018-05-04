Abortion Glorified, Sarah Sanders Vilified, but This Was the Real Target of Michelle Wolf's Onslaught

Watch Gary Lane's "Drive It Home" Commentary to discover who was the real target of Michelle Wolf's verbal onslaught. It wasn't Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

COMMENTARY

As expected, comedians are still rallying behind Michelle Wolf and her controversial standup routine at this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Wolf compared White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to a dark TV character who tortures and brainwashes women into becoming baby-making machines.

She also made a gruesome abortion joke aimed at Vice President Mike Pence, saying, "He thinks abortion is murder which, first of all, don't knock it 'til you try it — and when you do try it, really knock it. You know, you've got to get that baby out of there."

Now the so-called "dean of female comedians"—Tina Fey has become the latest to defend Wolf's vile presentation.

The Washington Post reported that Fey told Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner is "the roughest room" to host. She said the task of the comedic host is to ignore what the audience thinks for the next 20 minutes.

During the 2008 presidential election, comedic actress Fey was best known for lampooning Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Saturday Night Live viewers remember her as a Palin doppleganger who said, "I can see Russia from my house!"

She often unfairly portrayed the former governor—a conservative feminist and Christian—as a mindless Alaskan bumpkin. So, it comes as no surprise that she would defend Wolf's repugnant humor.

Fey sarcastically suggested that next year's correspondents' dinner should be hosted by "a children's choir."

Yes Tina, a children's choir would be more respectful of Kellyanne Conway, America's first successful female presidential campaign manager, and Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

But it turns out Sanders, Conway and Pence weren't really the targets of Michelle Wolf's attack. WATCH Gary Lane's "Drive It Home" Commentary to discover who it really was.