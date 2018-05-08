Activists Sue HUD Secretary Ben Carson for Ending Obama-Era Desegregation Rule

Three activist groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson accusing him of violating fair housing regulations.

The Washington Post reported that the lawsuit takes issue with Carson's decision to suspend a 2015 rule requiring communities to desegregate or risk losing federal funding.

It was created in an effort to enforce the 1968 Fair Housing Act, which required communities to end segregation in their neighborhoods.

However, activists say Carson threatened the program by announcing in January that communities receiving federal funding no longer have to submit plans to HUD for addressing desegregation until after 2020.

The department reported the postponement was in response to complaints that the rule wasn't working well.

"The Assessment of Fair Housing tool for local governments wasn't working well," the said the statement issued by HUD in January. "HUD stands by the Fair Housing Act's requirement to affirmatively furthering fair housing, but we must make certain that the tools we provide to our grantees work in the real world."

HUD also said a third of the plans already submitted to the agency were incomplete and did not meet the fair housing requirement.



Before Carson took office, he criticized the program in a 2015 op-ed.

"These government-engineered attempts to legislate racial equality create consequences that often make matters worse," Carson wrote. "There are reasonable ways to use housing policy to enhance the opportunities available to lower-income citizens, but based on the history of failed socialist experiments in this country, entrusting the government to get it right can prove downright dangerous."

The agency said it would work to make the process more efficient and encouraged communities to continue making efforts to desegregate.

However, critics say the federal agency is perpetuating racial segregation.

"HUD has continued to grant federal dollars to municipalities even when they know the municipalities are engaging in discrimination," said Lisa Rice, president and chief executive of the National Fair Housing Alliance, one of three advocacy groups that filed the lawsuit. "They are rewarding cities for bad behavior."