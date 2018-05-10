Authorities Search for Mom, Six Kids Who Went Missing after Judge Ordered Children into Custody

South Carolina authorities are searching for a mom who went missing with her six children after a judge ordered her to relinquish custody to the state's Department of Social Services.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, DSS discovered Jennafer Machelle Price and her children were gone when went they went to pick the kids up at Price's home on Wednesday.

Oconee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jimmy Watt explained that nothing of note was found at the residence.

"Anything above and beyond the fact that the children and mother are missing is pure speculation. One thing we don't deal in is speculation," Watt told The Greenville News. "We're trying to find them and find out where they are to make sure everybody is safe."

Price, who has a history of drug abuse, was the one who first contacted DSS, saying she wanted to give up custody of her children: 11-year-old Alana Grant, 9-year-old Tristan Price, 6-year-old Nyomi Hardwick, 4-year-old Alijah Hardwick, 2-year-old Rylee Hardwick and 1-year-old Anton Hardwick.

"Apparently, she made the decision to turn them over and said, basically, she couldn't take care of them," Watt explained.

The 33-year-old Westminster mom is believed to be driving a 2001 Toyota Sienna minivan. The South Carolina license plate number is 668KW.

Authorities are asking those with information about Price's whereabouts to contact the Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111.