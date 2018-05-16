Chelsea Handler Could Use a Few More Facts in Her Anti-Israel Twitter War over Gaza

Comedian Chelsea Handler unleashed a pro-Hamas, anti-Israel tirade on social media following the events celebrating the move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem this week and the Palestinian riots at the Gaza border, violence planned to coincide with Israel's 70th anniversary of independence.

Those riots led to more than 60 deaths of Palestinians who charged the border, despite weeks of repeated warnings from Israel's military not to do so.

When America's UN Ambassador Nikki Haley blasted the UN Security Council for its bias against Israel in determining the cause of the violence, Handler tweeted, "Nikki Haley is on tv talking about Hamas being responsible for the Palestinians protesting yesterday. These people had no weapons. There was a dead baby. While Netanyahu celebrates."

Later, Handler doubled down, tweeting "the bibi [Netanyahu] crazies are running the show, unchecked and will effectively turn gaza and the left bank [she meant West Bank] into starvation camps or mental asylums, if not already and bomb Iran into submission....there will be a religious term for this. I think the evangelicals call it the rapture."

Here are some facts Handler may not have had room for because of character limitations on Twitter:

Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007 by means of a violent coup against fellow Palestinians and planned the six weeks of recent riots, is an officially designated terror group by the US State Department and has been for decades.

The Hamas Charter, written in 1988, calls for the elimination of Israel and expresses open hatred of Jews.

Palestinian Media Watch reports this social media message for participants in the riots called the "Great March of Return" on the Independent Palestinian Facebook page: "Rebelling young people, treat seriously and do not take lightly the requests to bring a knife, dagger or handgun, if you have one, and to leave them under your clothes and not use them or show them, except if you identify one of the [Israeli] soldiers or settlers. Do not kill Israeli civilians, instead hand them over to the resistance immediately, because this is the point that Israel fears, as it knows that the capturer can set any condition he wants."

Hamas operatives have dug dozens of tunnels into Israel for the purpose of transporting weapons and kidnapping Israeli soldiers and civilians. The group has spent millions, if not billions of dollars in Western aid money designated for aid to the needy on weapons and tunnel infrastructure, as well as indoctrination of its young people.

Hamas frequently uses women and children as human shields during clashes with Israel. In previous conflicts, Hamas set up rocket launching stations in hospitals and schools, hoping that it would gain a public relations victory over Israel when Israel attacked the weapons systems firing against Israeli civilians.

Further instructions for the rioters told them how to breach the security fence with Israel: "At a certain time there will be a collective advance towards the barbed wire fence until we remove it with our strong hands and exposed bodies all at once, while being aided by loudspeakers and calls of 'Allahu Akbar' (Allah is greatest) by the masses. Therefore, do not advance individually, make do with the collective advance according to the instructions, because there will be bulldozers at the back that will advance in order to completely remove the fence."

Chelsea Handler's current Twitter attacks magnify an already difficult time for the comedian. She was raised Jewish by her Jewish mother, but recently had to confront a grandfather's Nazi past on an episode of TLC's "Who Do You Think You Are?"

The Times of Israel reports her grandfather on her father's side, Karl Stoecker, was a Nazi soldier who had a role in the Holocaust.

Her accusations against US and Israeli leaders might have more weight if she were better informed about how Hamas has cynically raised and even worshipped its young "martyrs," who learn to hate Jews from the time they are born.

