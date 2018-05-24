Circling the Capitol in Prayer to Help Shape a Nation

CAPITOL HILL--Pastors were circling the U.S. Capitol this week, but it wasn’t for exercise. They were in town to learn how and why to become more politically active at the Watchmen on the Wall 2018 conference. Some of them put to use their most powerful weapon — prayer — walking all the way around the Capitol building as they asked God to shape the laws, the government, the culture and their nation.

Over the past few decades, some have criticized ministers for getting too involved in politics. But David Barton of WallBuilders told CBN News ministers have spoken out on and affected the world’s issues throughout history.

“This thing about pastors not being involved, that’s the last 40 or 50 years. That’s not the previous 4,500 years, including 350 years of American history,” Barton insisted as he prepared to take some of the pastors on a spiritual tour of the Capitol building. "So that’s what’s fun to show these guys. Because then they get liberated and feel like they’re free to be able to address some things the Bible addresses.”

The Family Research Council (FRC ) helped put on the event that brought these ministers to the nation’s capitol, Watchmen on the Wall 2018 conference.

FRC’s Scott Hurley told CBN News, “Back when I was in seminary, we never talked about how to engage in the culture like this. Part of it might have been a fear of getting in trouble somehow, saying things we shouldn’t say and getting involved in activities that we should not. But I tell you, it really is a new day.”

Barton talked about the huge influence ministers had on the start and formation of the United States.

“The British actually blamed the pastors for the American War for Independence,” Barton explained. "They named them the black-robed regiment because they wore those black robes. They accused them of being the cause of everything, and they were really right. When you look at the Declaration of Independence, every right set forth in the Declaration of Independence had been preached from the American pulpit by 1763.”

Those gathered for this event heard their influence in the mid-term elections this year could be as crucial as their role in the 2016 election. They were encouraged to get themselves and their congregations involved and voting.