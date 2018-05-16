Coffee Shop Refuses to Serve Christian Man for 'Being Really Racist' Against Muslim Woman

A video of a Christian man arguing with a Muslim woman at the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in Riverside, California on Friday is going viral.

The video begins with a man in line for coffee asking a Muslim woman standing behind him, "Is this Halloween or something?"

"I'm a Muslim [woman]." "I know your religion and I don't want to be killed by you." This took place at a cafe in California yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4WAWKcQDh8 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) May 12, 2018

The woman's name is Kathleen "Amina" Deady, and she was wearing a traditional Muslim dress that covers the entire body except for the eyes.

"Why did you say that?" Deady asks.

The man responds with, "Why wouldn't I?"

"Why would you say that?" Deady asks again.

"Because I want to," the man answers.

"Why? What's wrong with me?"

"I don't know, you tell me what's wrong with you."

"Do you know I am a Muslim?"

"Yeah, I do," the man said.

"What's your problem with that?"

"I don't like it, how's that?"

When asked why he was upset she was a Muslim, the man answered: "I don't like your religion because it says to kill me and I don't want to be killed by you, how's that?"

Deady continues arguing with him, asking if he's ever read the Qur'an.

"Yes, I have read enough of it to know. Yes, that's right," he says.

Deady then asks if the man is a Christian, to which he answered, "Absolutely."

"If you're a Christian, let's talk about your Bible. Do you know that your Bible, in your Bible, Jesus says to bring the people who don't believe and kill them in public," Deady claimed.

The man ignored her statement and then got into a screaming match with another customer who told him to "get out of here."

The man finally approached the shop's barristas with a $10 bill in his hand, hoping to order a drink, but they refused to serve him because he was "disrupting a public place and being very racist."

The man left before the Muslim woman thanked the supervisor for denying him service.

More than 2 million people have seen the 1 minute and 30-second video clip on Twitter.

In a statement to CBS News, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf said: "We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to discrimination of any kind, and have the right to refuse service to any person who makes customers or team members feel endangered in any way."

CBN News contacted the coffee shop and they have denied further comment.

