Decades After Billy Graham Calls for National Day of Prayer, Granddaughter Leads the Nation in Prayer for Unity

In the early 1950s, evangelist Billy Graham stood on the steps of the US Capitol building and called on lawmakers to request a national day of prayer.

Much has changed over the last 66 years: Presidents have come and gone, wars have been won and lost, policies have been written and replaced – but the need for the Lord remains the same.

The 2018 National Day of Prayer was the first without Rev. Graham, the man known as one of our countries greatest prayer warriors. Instead, his granddaughter, Cissie Graham Lynch, was given the honor of following in his footsteps, leading the nation in prayer for unity.

"Lord, we pray for a time of mending and unity in this country; we pray a time to turn away from hate and choose to love; and we pray for a time of peace," Lynch prayed.

"Let the peace and love of God rule in our hearts and may we remember peace and love is from Him who is, who was, and who is to come," she continued.

Lynch is the daughter of Franklin Graham. Since 2010 she has been a ministry spokesperson and special projects producer for both the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse.