Giuliani and the Stormy Payoff Revelations: Should Trump Feel Relief or Panic?

The president's attorney now believes Donald Trump is in the clear, but he says there is still a 50/50 chance the president will be subpoenaed to testify about his reimbursement of a 2016 hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels.



With the revelation about the nature of the payments to his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen, President Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani told ABC he believes the case is settled.

"I think the investigation with (Cohen) largely fell apart, with the loss of the campaign finance possible violation," Giuliani said.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Giuliani explained, "It wasn't for the campaign. It was to save their marriage."

But later he also sounded like the payment was about the campaign saying, "However, imagine if that came out on October 16th, 2016, in the middle of the last debate in the middle of Hillary Clinton."

The new admission of the payment comes after months of denials by the White House.

"How are the American people to trust or believe what is said here or what is said by the president?" a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who replied, "We give the very best information that we have at the time."

Meanwhile, Giuliani insists that Trump didn't know all the details of a $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels until "maybe 10 days ago."

He told the New York Times that Trump had repaid lawyer Michael Cohen $35,000 a month "out of his personal family account" after the campaign was over.

Cohen had paid Daniels to keep her quiet about her allegations of an affair with Trump before the 2016 election.



Giuliani says he believes there is a "50/50" chance that special counsel Robert Mueller will subpoena President Trump to testify.

Mueller has told the White House he could "compel" the president to testify before a grand jury.