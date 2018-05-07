Giuliani: Trump May Not Comply With Mueller Subpoena

New controversies for President Trump after his attorney Rudy Giuliani tried to defend him again on TV.

Giuliani says the president may not cooperate with the Mueller investigation, which some say has turned into a fishing expedition. Giuliani said it was "no longer a good-faith investigation."

When asked on ABC's This Week program if the president would comply with a subpoena from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, he said, "Well, we don't have to. He's the President of the United States. We can assert the same privilege as other presidents have. "



And Giuliani went on to say that even if the president does testify, he can't rule out the possibility that Mr. Trump would invoke the fifth amendment. This, after President Trump said Friday, "I would love to speak. I would love to go. Nothing I want to do more because we did nothing wrong."

Giuliani was also doing damage control after his comments last week about the Stormy Daniels accusations.

Giuliani had revealed the President repaid his personal attorney for a $130,000 hush payment to the porn star, despite the president denying he knew of the payment.

Giuliani now says he's not actually aware of when the president learned about the payment to Daniels

Stormy Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti fired back: "The president had effectively an extramarital affair slush fund that was administered by Michael Cohen and that he would just be expected to take care of these things."

Giuliani contends the Mueller team does not have a case on collision with the Russians or on obstruction but might try to get the president on perjury.