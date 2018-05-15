Displaying 30+ Stories
'God Decided It': This Little Girl's Mission to Love Police Officers Will Warm Your Heart

05-15-2018
Kayla Root

A young girl from Louisiana is traveling across the country hugging police officers.

She says God has sent her on a mission of love.

Eight-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin's most recent stop was the Cincinnati Police Memorial Parade.

Officers there were touched by her actions.

"To have a young person like that really just share that love that she has for police officers, it really warms our hearts especially on a day like this when we're remembering those that we've lost," said Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac.

Little Rosalyn says this wasn't her idea at all.

When was asked why she decided to hug police officers, she replied, "I didn't decide it. God decided it."  

Rosalyn's mother Angie Baldwin explains, "Basically it was the shootings in Dallas that broke her heart. She said, 'Momma, they're killing our heroes, they don't understand.' And then when it happened in Baton Rouge it was very personal to her."

Rosalyn's website states: "Rosalyn's mission is to journey throughout the country as a beacon of light, love, and hope. She wishes to unite communities by demonstrating her sincere love and appreciation, for those who have committed their lives to serving and protecting the people of our nation."

Rosalyn has been to 28 states so far.  Check out a few of her hug posts below:

 

Rosalyn Hug Ambushed Lieutenant Kirk of Summit Police! More hugs and love in Mississippi! God Bless!

A post shared by RosalynLoves (@official_rosalynloves) on

 

Weekend Hugs and Love with Detectives Dugas and Masters! Thank you both! #rosalynloves

A post shared by RosalynLoves (@official_rosalynloves) on

 

These officers were part of the Pre-Christmas hug fest after church on Sunday.

A post shared by RosalynLoves (@official_rosalynloves) on

 

