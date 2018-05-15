'God Decided It': This Little Girl's Mission to Love Police Officers Will Warm Your Heart

A young girl from Louisiana is traveling across the country hugging police officers.

She says God has sent her on a mission of love.

Eight-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin's most recent stop was the Cincinnati Police Memorial Parade.

Officers there were touched by her actions.

"To have a young person like that really just share that love that she has for police officers, it really warms our hearts especially on a day like this when we're remembering those that we've lost," said Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac.

Rosalyn brought great joy & love to our officers on a somber day today. Thank you for your support & encouragement. Check out her website to see Rosalyn's story: https://t.co/oYagG6Dqmz https://t.co/L1ziRhLmLS — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) May 12, 2018

Little Rosalyn says this wasn't her idea at all.

When was asked why she decided to hug police officers, she replied, "I didn't decide it. God decided it."

Rosalyn's mother Angie Baldwin explains, "Basically it was the shootings in Dallas that broke her heart. She said, 'Momma, they're killing our heroes, they don't understand.' And then when it happened in Baton Rouge it was very personal to her."

Rosalyn's website states: "Rosalyn's mission is to journey throughout the country as a beacon of light, love, and hope. She wishes to unite communities by demonstrating her sincere love and appreciation, for those who have committed their lives to serving and protecting the people of our nation."

