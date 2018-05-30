Image of Dallas Police Officer Comforting Three-Month-Old Goes Viral

A photo of a Dallas police officer holding a three-month-old baby in his arms, giving comfort after surviving a rollover crash has gone viral.

The image was captured and tweeted by Sam Hernandez, a Dallas photojournalist who works for the local Fox television affiliate KDFW.

The photo has drawn praise from many people in law enforcement across the country because they say it shows the human side of police officers the public does not often see.

Hernandez, took to Twitter, to give an update on the accident.

Five people were transported...two adults and three children. He tweeted and included four images from the scene, including the one that has touched hearts across the country.

There amid the image of an overturned vehicle was DPD Officer Donald Boice bouncing a baby and singing to it.

Boice told the television station that he was already on the scene of a fatal crash around 5:00 am Sunday morning when he heard about another major accident with children trapped inside a vehicle that deputies from the Sheriff's office were working nearby.

"Honestly, my thoughts were just, 'Please, God. Not another one tonight,'" he recalled.

Even though the officer didn't have to respond he did. He told Fox 4 he couldn't help himself since he has three boys of his own.

"At that point, you kind of go from cop to parent real quick," he said.

The officer explained that by the time he got to the scene of the wreck, the children, ages 5, 2 and 3 months old, had already been removed from the vehicle.

As reported by Fox 4, Boice recalled the parents were screaming, 'Please don't let my baby die. Please don't let my babies die.'

That's when he made sure each of the children was OK. Boice picked up the youngest child named Jackson and began bouncing and singing to him.

"That could be my child, too," Boice said. "And I'd want someone treating my child the same way."

Fox 4 reported the family was from Michigan and did not list their names. The father suffered a fractured arm and hurt his head in the accident. The mother's injuries were not reported. All of the children were uninjured.