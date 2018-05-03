Lawmakers Set to Pray for Unity During National Day of Prayer at US Capitol

Lawmakers and religious leaders will gather together Thursday evening for the 67th National Observance of the National Day of Prayer at the US Capitol.

The event will begin at 7:30 EST in the National Sanctuary Hall.



Stay with CBN News for Live Coverage of the Event

This year's theme is "Pray for America: Unity," and will be led by Dr. Ronnie Floyd, president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force.

"We are living through a crucial time in our country's history. Division rages, hate and vitriolic language are loud, " Floyd said in a statement on the group's website. "We're more focused on making enemies than friends. If we do not find the resolve to come together and confront the issues fracturing our communities and dividing our country, we will not find the peace and healing we desperately need."

"This is a moment in American history when the church must rise as one to cry to God and proclaim the gospel of Jesus. If unity is to come to our country, it must begin with us," he added.

The event will include special guests such as Frank and Sherri Pomeroy, whose church became the site of a deadly mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Their daughter was one of the victims. Actress Priscilla Shirer, Rev. Sammy Rodriguez, president of National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, and North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker, co-chairman the Congressional Prayer Caucus will also be in attendance.

The Grammy-award winning Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir will lead worship.

The National Day of Prayer was signed inot law in 1952 by President Harry Truman. Later, President Ronald Reagan designated the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Payer.

Every year since, the event has grown and millions of Americans now gather to pray for their nation.